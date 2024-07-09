Xtraspots Inc. unveils the Innovative "Xtraspots for Merchants" Platform in New York, NY

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtraspots Inc., a leader in parking solutions, announced the launch of their cutting-edge platform, Xtraspots for Merchants. This groundbreaking technology revolutionizes the parking industry, providing parking garages and lots with a fully functional ticket POS system specifically designed for their unique needs.

The new platform offers a no-fee reservation system gateway, complete with full branding and marketing capabilities for garages. Additionally, it features a state-of-the-art payment gateway, enhancing efficiency and convenience for both operators and drivers. Xtraspots has formed strategic partnerships with leading vendors like PAX and top banks for processing, ensuring the Xtraspots for Merchants solution sits at the forefront of innovation in both residential and commercial parking.

Chief Product Officer Sander Chen and his team have conducted extensive research on the user experience for garages in both Taiwan and the United States. Their efforts have led to the creation of a new platform that is user-friendly, innovative, and designed to help garage operators reduce costs and improve organization. "We are so excited to launch this tool into the market, as we believe it will improve the parking experience for both hosts and drivers alike," says Chen.

Board member John Shahin states, "This is a natural progression for the firm as it embarks on an aggressive nationwide expansion. Drivers will now enjoy the convenience of parking in both residential and commercial lots, while we provide garage operators with a state-of-the-art platform to facilitate these transactions."

Xtraspots Chairman Charles Sepulveda adds, "We will unveil this technology in New York City with a select group of parking garages, as many companies have already shown significant interest. There is a void in the parking industry due to a lack of unity, and our goal is to simplify and streamline the experience for both drivers and operator hosts."

For further information, please contact Charles Sepulveda at [email protected].

About Xtraspots Inc.

Xtraspots Inc. is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the parking industry with innovative solutions for residential and commercial markets. Focusing on technological advancements and strategic partnerships, Xtraspots aims to streamline parking operations and enhance user experience.

SOURCE Xtraspots Inc.