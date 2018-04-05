XTRD.IO One of the First to Offer Bitcoin Futures Market Data

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XTRD, a technology company that is bringing proven, mature technologies from Wall Street and applying them to the world of cryptocurrencies, is one of the first market data vendors authorized to distribute CME Group bitcoin futures market data, along with other vendors. XTRD will distribute Bitcoin futures data alongside a normalized, aggregated market data feed encompassing liquid crypto exchanges and will enhance XTRD's competitive advantage in market data/execution services in the cryptocurrency space.

In addition, XTRD will be leveraging CME Bitcoin Futures data to create models to more efficiently circulate funds across crypto exchanges and minimize currency risk for the XTRD SPA (Single Point of Access) multi-exchange liquidity aggregation product. CME Group's proprietary data will enhance XTRD's competitive advantage in providing execution capability across multiple cryptocurrency markets with just one account.

By the end of Q3 of 2018, XTRD will release XTRD PRO, a proprietary downloadable front-end application allowing for easy manual crypto trading, which will encompass Bitcoin futures along with regular crypto pairs, allowing for easy manual execution and analytics geared towards high-volume and professional traders.

By leveraging XTRD's co-location facilities in Aurora and Cermak, as well as a unified FIX API that allows easy institutional access, XTRD's platform provides an aggregated data feed of all crypto and crypto derivative products to customers.

Said Sergii Gulko, CTO of XTRD.IO:

"XTRD is looking forward to incorporating CME futures data into the core XTRD products to be released in 2018. XTRD aims to change the way cryptocurrency is traded on a fundamental level by offering mature, battle-tested financial technologies to large market participants who need them urgently.

XTRD principals have extensive experience in distributing CME Group market data, having run large market data projects since 2011 and facilitating the entire suite of infrastructure, from a data capture plant with FPGA-based NICs, that allows for 10-nanosecond timestamp precision, to a GPS-synchronized GrandMaster with PPS output, processing rigs, and distributed storage in Aurora and NY4.

