Xtreme Fighting Championships 44 Goes Down May 28 in Des Moines, IA, LIVE On FOX Deportes, FOX Sports 2

DESTIN, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is excited to announce its next professional mixed martial arts event, Xtreme Fighting Championships 44, will be held May 28 in Des Moines, IA.

The XFC 44 Main Card will air LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2 in the United States, and on many other networks around the world. The XFC 44 Preliminary Card will air LIVE on XFCTV.com.

Official fight news will be coming soon, as well as an announcement about the XFC's next official Tryout Event in Iowa.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Combat sports have deep roots in Iowa; the history of MMA can't be told without this state, which of course is XFC commentator and Hall of Famer Pat Miletich's backyard. We're writing the next chapter on May 28 with another epic XFC showcase in the Hexagon."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

