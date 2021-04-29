Xtreme Fighting Championships 44 Preliminary Card Airs Live On XFCTV.com Before Main Card Dominates FOX

DESTIN, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) has unveiled the Preliminary Card for its next action-packed event, XFC 44 on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, and also announced that the Preliminary Card will air live on XFCTV.com.

The XFC 44 Preliminary Card features many athletes that XFC fans are excited to see return to the Hexagon, including Luis Navarro, Davi Young, Cody Linne and Datrelle Kozeluh.

XFC 44 Preliminary Card

May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA | XFCTV.com

YoungGuns Bantamweight Bout: Tyrell Hill vs. Darnell White

YoungGuns Welterweight Bout: Luis Navarro vs. Tyson Miller

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout: Davi Young vs. Jake Kozorosky

YoungGuns Flyweight Bout: Cody Linne vs. Datrelle Kozeluh

YoungGuns Featherweight Bout: James Bennett vs. Boston Salmon

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout: Ygor Gorbachev vs. Juan Roman

YoungGuns Flyweight Bout: Atty Belanger vs. Autumn Newcomb

The XFC 44 Main Card, which airs live on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2, features the return of Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath versus Jose "El Teco" Quinonez in the Main Event, the Semifinal Rounds of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, and much more.

XFC 44 Main Card

May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA | FOX Deportes/FOX Sports 2

Andre Soukhamthath (14-8) vs. Jose Quinonez (8-5)

Bantamweight Main Event

Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs. Scott Hudson (12-5-1)

XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal

Tom O'Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1)

XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal

LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2)

XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal

Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4)

XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal

Chris Barnett (21-6) vs. Brett Martin (9-1)

Heavyweight Feature Bout

Austin Bashi (3-0) vs. Emanuel Pugh (pro debut)

Bantamweight Feature Bout

XFC President Myron Molotky: "It's well established what the XFC is looking for from its YoungGuns division; non-stop action, heart and character. Our matchmakers have done an exceptional job identifying and signing the next generation of MMA superstars, and the future is going to be on full display live on XFCTV.com on May 28."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "The Preliminary Card is just as important to us as our Main Event at XFC, and these early bouts could steal the show on our biggest card yet. This very talented line-up of athletes includes many names and faces that combat sports fans around the world are going to be very familiar with for a long time."

