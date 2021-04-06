Xtreme Fighting Championships 44 Will Be Live, Three-Hour Broadcast On FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2

DESTIN, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The next Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) event, Xtreme Fighting Championships 44, will be a live, three-hour broadcast on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2.

The XFC's most recent event, YoungGuns 1 on March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK, aired live on FOX Deportes and XFCTV.com, and via tape-delay on FOX Sports 2.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very proud to provide more XFC action to the FOX family of networks after the success of the YoungGuns 1 broadcast on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2. We're very excited to deliver another epic event to FOX's viewers, and many more in the years to come."

The date and location of XFC 44 will be released shortly. The event will feature the Semifinal Round of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, and much more.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

