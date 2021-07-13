Xtreme Fighting Championships 45 Main Card Unveiled

DESTIN, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) is excited to unveil the highly anticipated Main Card for XFC 45, Aug. 6 at DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and around the world on XFCTV.com and the XFC's many global broadcast partners.

- In the Main Event, LaRue "The Cannibal" Burley (11-4) and Bobby "Nashty" Nash (11-4) collide in the must-see Welterweight Tournament Final. Both heavy-handed, 170-pound contenders have been on a collision course since the tournament was announced; Burley and Nash are a combined 4-0 with four stoppage victories in the XFC Hexagon.

- In the Co-Main Event, Brett "Big Dog" Martin (10-1) battles Kyle Noblitt (11-2) in a matchup of two of the most exciting and promising young heavyweight contenders in the fight game. This is a hometown bout for the Grand Rapids product Martin, a winner of six straight. Noblitt is riding high with back-to-back victories and has scored stoppages in nine of his 11 victories.

- Former XFC Featherweight Tournament Champion Guilherme Faria (16-9) welcomes longtime fan-favorite Daron "The Detroit Superstar" Cruikshank (23-13) to the Hexagon in the featherweight division. Faria is one of the most successful fighters in XFC history, most recently competing in the Main Event of the organization's historic relaunch event in November. Cruickshank is certainly no stranger to hardcore fight fans, having competed around the globe at an extremely high level for nearly a decade.

- Austin Bashi (3-0) takes on James Dunn (3-3) in the bantamweight division. Bashi is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most promising and exciting young athletes in the game following three straight excellent performances in the Hexagon. Dunn represents the stiffest challenge of Bashi's career, having scored finishes in all of his victories.

- XFC Lightweight Tournament Finalist Kurt Holobaugh's protege Dennis "DJ" Hughes Jr. (5-3) and one of the most exciting fighters in the YoungGuns circuit, Davi "The Apex Predator" Young (1-1), lock horns in a battle of YoungGuns lightweight fan-favorites. Both fighters are coming off exciting outings in the Hexagon and are eager to establish themselves as top YoungGuns contenders.

- After earning a contract at the XFC Tryout Event in Detroit, Idris Perry (pro debut) makes his highly anticipated Hexagon debut against returning YoungGuns favorite and scrappy Hawaiian Quran "Money" Walker (0-1) in the lightweight division. Perry's brother, Abasi Perry, will also be on the card.

Tickets are on sale and going fast: XFC 45 / YoungGuns 3 at The DeltaPlex on Aug 6, 2021 7:30 PM (etix.com)

XFC President Myron Molotky: "XFC 45 is going to be the biggest card in XFC history. These fighters know exactly what's expected of them once they step in the Hexagon: nonstop action. We expect a sold out event at DeltaPlex Arena, and an amazing show for fans around the world with our world-class, global broadcast partners. MMA fans looking for extreme violence will not want to miss this event, bouts No. 1 through 13."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Our team of matchmakers continue to raise the bar, and XFC 45 is no exception. This is going to be an incredible event from start to finish."

