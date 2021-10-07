Xtreme Fighting Championships Announces Dates Of Next Two Showcase MMA Events

DESTIN, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) is ending 2021 and kicking off 2022 with two epic events in the Hexagon; YoungGuns 4 will take place Dec. 10 and XFC 46 will go down Jan. 28.

YoungGuns 4 and XFC 46 will both air LIVE on FOX Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.

Location, fights and more big announcements will be coming soon.

XFC Vice President of Fight Operations Matt Frendo: "The XFC has some really big plans in store for 2022, and we're excited to close out 2021 with another action-packed night on December 10!"

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "YoungGuns 4 and XFC 46 will be our biggest and most exciting events yet. We can't wait to announce some of the epic fights we've got scheduled for these cards because we know combat sports fans are going to be more excited than ever when the Hexagon door locks."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

