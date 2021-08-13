Xtreme Fighting Championships Delivered Fireworks To Sports Fans Around The World With XFC 45, YoungGuns 3

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships 45 and YoungGuns 3 delivered fireworks to sports fans around the world on the weekend.

XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3 took place Friday, Aug. 6 at a packed DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The event garnered the highest ticket gate total of the XFC's (OTC: DKRM) relaunch, and also the highest worldwide viewership.

Friday's action aired live on FOX Sports 2 and via tape delay on FOX Deportes in the United States. XFCTV.com streamed all fights to its global audience, and viewers enjoyed the action across Latin America (Medio Tiempo), Mexico (TVP), Eastern Europe (BRL), Yugoslavia (Arena Sports), Africa (WATAAA Africa) and the Middle East (WATAAA MENA).

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "XFC's always-expanding broadcast partnerships provide our world-class athletes and corporate partners a global platform to succeed, and our audience is always growing."

