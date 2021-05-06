Xtreme Fighting Championships Delivers Two Epic Professional MMA Showcases On May 28 At Wells Fargo Arena In Des Moines, IA

DESTIN, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) delivers two action-packed professional mixed martial arts events on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA — XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2.

XFC 44 features the highly anticipated return of Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath against Jose "El Teco" Quinonez in the Main Event, the thrilling Semifinal Rounds of XFC's Lightweight and Welterweight Tournament, and much more.

YoungGuns 2 will feature the next generation of MMA superstars, including several winners from YoungGuns 1 returning to the Hexagon to make another statement on the XFC's global platform.

XFC 44

May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA | FOX Deportes/FOX Sports 2

Andre Soukhamthath (14-8) vs. Jose Quinonez (8-5)

Bantamweight Main Event

Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs. Jose Verdugo (19-9)

XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal

Tom O'Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1)

XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal

LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2)

XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal

Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4)

XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal

Chris Barnett (21-6) vs. Brett Martin (9-1)

Heavyweight Feature Bout

Austin Bashi (3-0) vs. Emanuel Pugh (pro debut)

Bantamweight Feature Bout

YoungGuns 2

May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA | FOX Sports 2

Tyrell Hill vs. Darnell White

YoungGuns Bantamweight Bout

Luis Navarro vs. Tyson Miller

YoungGuns Welterweight Bout

Davi Young vs. Jake Kozorosky

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout

Cody Linne vs. Datrelle Kozeluh

YoungGuns Flyweight Bout

James Bennett vs. Boston Salmon

YoungGuns Featherweight Bout

Ygor Gorbachev vs. Juan Roman

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout

Atty Belanger vs. Autumn Newcomb

YoungGuns Flyweight Bout

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to deliver two action-packed events on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena. XFC 44 features all of the biggest stars in the XFC ecosystem, and YoungGuns2 is loaded with the next generation of combat sports superstars, all hungry to prove they belong in the Hexagon. These back-to-back events are going to be two of the biggest cards in XFC history, and we couldn't be more excited to deliver them both on the same night."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're extremely excited to deliver combat sports fans around the world two amazing events on the same night. XFC 44 perfectly showcases the thrilling current state of the XFC, and YoungGuns2 will give us a glimpse at the next generation of XFC superstars."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR.

