Xtreme Fighting Championships Enters Broadcast Agreement With Fight Nation, France's Premier Combat Sports Network

DESTIN, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is proud to announce it has entered a broadcast partnership with Fight Nation, France's premier network devoted exclusively to combat sports.

The XFC is the only United States-based promotion to be featured on Fight Nation, a network that has generated much fanfare among European combat sports enthusiasts. All of the best matches in XFC history will soon be showcased on Fight Nation.

XFC President Myron Molotky on XFC's broadcast partnership with Fight Nation: "With MMA recently being legalized nationwide by French legislators, the XFC is excited to have a broadcast partner in France like Fight Nation. French combat sports fans are going to love what they see in the XFC's Hexagon.

