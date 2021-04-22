Xtreme Fighting Championships Invades Mexico; Next XFC Tryout Event Set For May 8 In Cancun

DESTIN, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is hosting its next official Tryout Event in Cancun, Mexico on May 8.

XFC is seeking the next generation of MMA superstars from Mexico and the rest of Latin America, and to promote them on the XFC's global platform. May 8's action will be broadcast on XFCTV.com, FOX Deportes, TVP, El Heraldo TV and Azteca Mundo.

Registered Tryout Event applicants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of XFC President Myron Molotky and XFC Matchmaker Eduardo Duarte.

More XFC Tryout Events will be held this year in Mexico and across Latin America as the XFC continues to invest in the region.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Mexico and the rest of Latin America have bred some of the most exciting and hard-nosed athletes in the history of combat sports. The XFC is excited to identify, sign and promote the next generation of superstars from the region on our global platform."

Fighters to successfully secure XFC contracts at Tryout Events include Bobby Nash (10-4) and Austin Bashi (2-0), who will both be fighting at XFC 44 on May 28 in Des Moines, IA, LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2. Several athletes from the most recent Tryout Event in Shawnee, OK, will also be competing at XFC 44.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

[email protected]

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships