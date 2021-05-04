Xtreme Fighting Championships' Mexico Tryout Event On May 8 In Cancun Sponsored By Xtreme Organics

DESTIN, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is proud to announce Xtreme Organics (OTC:SDNI) is the Presenting Sponsor for the XFC's Mexico Tryout Event on May 8 at Cancha De La 510 in Cancun.

Xtreme Organics makes CBD products for extreme lifestyles, and have been working extensively with XFC and its fighters in the development of their cutting-edge products, as well as with athletes from the world of motoX, supercross, FMX, ArenaCross, skate, surf and snow.

Since November, XFC Tryout Events have been held in Atlanta, Detroit and Oklahoma City. The events each receive hundreds of applications from fighters around the world. Some notable athletes to earn XFC contracts at these events include Austin Bashi and Bobby Nash, who returns to action at XFC 44 on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2.

May 8's Tryout Event will be broadcast on XFCTV.com, FOX Deportes, TVP, El Heraldo TV and Azteca Mundo.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "The XFC is very excited to strengthen our working relationship with Xtreme Organics, a world-class organization on the cutting edge of CBD science. We're very excited to promote Xtreme Organics on the XFC's global marketing platform."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "The XFC takes tremendous pride in working with organizations on the cutting edge of their industry, so Xtreme Organics is a perfect fit for the XFC Hexagon. This partnership will be very beneficial for both parties."

Xtreme Organics CEO: Jamie Allen: "Xtreme Organics is excited to be sponsoring the tryouts in Cancun and looks forward to working with the XFC in their quest to find the next generation of champions of MMA from around the world."

