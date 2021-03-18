Xtreme Fighting Championships President Myron Molotky Continues YoungGuns 1 Media Tour With Wide-Ranging Interview With All Access MMA

DESTIN, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) President Myron Molotky continued his press tour for March 27's YoungGuns 1 mixed martial arts event with a wide-ranging interview with Ryan Jarrell of All Access MMA.

Molotky spoke with Jarrell about YoungGuns 1 at FireLake Arena, the forthcoming introduction of XFCTV.com and much more.

Check out the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWSROai3KOg&feature=youtu.be

Molotky also recently spoke with the MMA Report Podcast and MMA Sucka.

Molotky returns to the MMA Report Podcast for a wide-ranging interview with host Jason Floyd: https://themmareport.com/2021/03/mma-report-podcast-march-14-2021/

Molotky tells MMA Sucka's Michael DeSantis that YoungGuns 1 will feature the future of the XFC and the sport of MMA: https://mmasucka.com/2021/03/10/xfc-youngguns-1-molotky/

