Xtreme Fighting Championships President Myron Molotky Discusses XFC's Success With Combat Sports Media

DESTIN, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) President Myron Molotky spoke with the combat sports media after the success of XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and XFC TV.com.

Molotky joins The MMA Report Podcast with host Jason Floyd: XFC President Myron Molotky recaps XFC 44 - YouTube

Molotky speaks with All Access MMA presenter Ryan Jarrell: XFC 44 & YoungGuns 2 recap with President Myron Molotky. - YouTube

Myron is interviewed by Forbes journalist Peter Kahn: Why A Relaunch Has The XFC Poised To Gain Massive MMA Market Share In 2021 (forbes.com)

XFC President Myron Molotky: "The combat sports media is very interested in what separates the XFC from other organizations, and they're very excited about what the future holds in the Hexagon. We appreciate the media's support, and I'm always more than happy to discuss all things XFC."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "The media's interest in the Hexagon is well placed; very big things are on the horizon for the XFC."

