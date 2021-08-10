Xtreme Fighting Championships Raises The Bar Once Again With XFC 45, YoungGuns 3 On The FOX Family Of Networks

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) hosted XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3 on Friday, Aug. 6 at a packed DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, XFCTV.com and around the world on the XFC's many global broadcast partners.

The highly anticipated back-to-back events were the most successful in company history, recording the highest gate total and FOX viewership numbers since XFC's historic relaunch.

Here are full results for XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3.

XFC 45 Results

Guilherme Faria defeated Daron Cruickshank via decision (30-27 x 2, 28-29)

XFC Featherweight Super Fight

Bobby Nash def. Quinton Parks Jr. via rear naked choke (2:07, RD 1)

XFC Welterweight Super Fight

Austin Bashi def. James Dunn via decision (30-27 x 3)

YoungGuns Bantamweight Bout

Dennis Hughes Jr def. Davy Young via TKO (RD 2, 1:52)

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout

Jett Grande versus Damon Morosko declared a majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x 2)

YoungGuns Lightweight Bout

Matheus Camilo def. Darnell White via TKO (2:28, RD 1)

YoungGuns Featherweight Bout

YoungGuns 3

Chad Decker def. John Croak Jr. via decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

YoungGuns Featherweight Bout

Reese Kelley def. Tyler House via TKO (1:37, RD 1)

YoungGuns Featherweight Bout

Jagarr Jenerou def. Jesse Robertson via guillotine (1:23, RD 2)

YoungGuns Bantamweight Bout

Gage Gill def. Devin Dann via TKO (2:49, RD 2)

YoungGuns Bantamweight Bout

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Every single fighter dug deep to put on an unforgettable show for XFC fans around the world. The XFC is raising the bar every time the Hexagon door locks, and we're going to break some news soon that fans are going to really go crazy about."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Congratulations and much respect to all the athletes who left it all on the line in the Hexagon on fight night. It's an honor to provide them such a large platform to compete and showcase their skills."

