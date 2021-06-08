Xtreme Fighting Championships Rocks Packed Wells Fargo Arena With XFC 44, YoungGuns 2 On FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, XFCTV.com

DESTIN, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships delivered a pair of action-packed professional mixed martial arts showcases, with XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on May 28 at a packed Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and around the world on XFCTV.com.

In the Main Event of XFC 44, Mexican standout Jose "El Teco" Quinonez rose to the occasion in his Hexagon debut, earning a hard-fought decision victory over Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath.

In the Main Event of YoungGuns 2, Jake Kozorosky improved to 5-1 with a split-decision win against Davi Young in the lightweight division.

XFC 44 RESULTS

Jose Quinonez defeated Andre Soukhamthath by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Bobby Nash def. Ryan Dickson by KO (3:00, Round 1), advances to Final of XFC Welterweight Tournament

Kurt Holobaugh def. Jose Verdugo by KO (0:11, Round 2), advances to Final of XFC Lightweight Tournament

Brett Martin def. Marino Eatman by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Damonte Robinson def. Tom O'Connor by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3), advances to Final of XFC Lightweight Tournament

LaRue Burley def. Bradley Desir by TKO (3:14, Round 3), advances to Final of XFC Welterweight Tournament

Austin Bashi def. Emanuel Pugh by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 29-28)

YoungGuns 2 RESULTS

Jake Kozorosky defeated Davi Young by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Linne def. Orlando Ortego by arm bar submission (3:16, Round 1)

Dennis Hughes Jr. def. Ali Omar by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Tyson Miller def. Luis Conde-Navarro by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Juan Roman def. Egor Gorbachev by TKO (4:57, Round 1)

Atty Belanger def. Autumn Newcomb by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

FIGHT NIGHT BONUSES

Knockout of the Night: Kurt Holobaugh

Submission of the Night: Cody Linne

Performance of the Night: Bobby Nash

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Every single fight night the XFC is striving to raise the bar in terms of entertainment value for combat sports fans around the world, and our world-class fighters put on an amazing show on FOX, from the first bell to the last."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "May 28's event had something special for all fans of the sport, and our athletes once again rose to the occasion in the Hexagon on FOX."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

[email protected]

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships