Xtreme Fighting Championships To Present At Emerging Growth Conference On April 14

DESTIN, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Xtreme Fighting Championships is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 14.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on April 14. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the XFC's CEO Steve Smith and President Myron Molotky in real time.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Molotky will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Smith and Mr. Molotky will do their best to get as many of them as possible.

XFC will be presenting at 12:30 pm ET for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451311&tp_key=5b36cea9ad&sti=dkmr

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and community their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

[email protected]

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships