Xtreme Fighting Championships Tournament Action Continues At XFC 44 With Lightweight And Welterweight Semifinals

DESTIN, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships 44 on May 28 in Des Moines, IA, will feature the Semifinal Rounds of both the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2.

The matchups have been set following the action-packed Quarterfinal Round at XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Ohio's Damonte Robinson (6-1-1) replaces Michigan's Kenny Cross (12-3) in the Lightweight Semifinal matchup against Canadian Tom O'Connor (9-1) after Cross was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Lightweight Semifinals

Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs.Scott Hudson (12-5)

Tom O'Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1)

Welterweight Semifinals

LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2)

Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4)

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're extremely excited about the Semifinal Round of tournament bouts that we've got on deck for XFC 44. These are eight of the most exciting, athletic and dangerous fighters in the game, and they're ready to put it all on the line in the Hexagon."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

