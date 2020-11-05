Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) Announces First Shareholder Perks In Partnership With TiiCKER

"We know of no other group more loyal or more passionate than MMA fans and we are thrilled to be the official sponsor of XFC 43," said Jeff Lambert, founder of TiiCKER. "Between the millions of MMA fans and the more than 57 million individual investors here in the United States, XFC is a perfect fit for TiiCKER as we seek to reward XFC fans and shareholders for their brand loyalty."

"As we approach our NBC Sports Network debut on November 11, XFC has teamed up with TiiCKER to reward our fans for not only for tuning into to watch XFC 43, but also for choosing to invest in XFC," said Myron Molotky, president of Xtreme Fighting Championships. "As the world's only publicly traded MMA organization, we want our fans to know how much we appreciate their loyalty and support. For a limited time, fans and shareholders alike can visit our XFC brand page on TiiCKER to discover exclusive perks – from XFC branded swag, to discounts on XFC tickets to live and pay per view events."

XFC 43 will feature bouts from XFC's three competition series:

Young Guns (up-and-coming fighters)

Tournament (bracket-format fights leading to a weight class champion)

Super Fights (highest-profile and most-established fighters)

In the main event, former XFC Featherweight Champion Guilherme Faria makes his long-awaited return to the XFC ranks against the daunting Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath in the bantamweight division.

In the co-main event, top female combatant Jessica "JAG" Aguilar makes her XFC Hexagon debut against and Danielle "Dynamite" Taylor in a 115-pound battle.

About TiiCKER

Launched in July 2020, TiiCKER invented direct shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For individual investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and stay close to the brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the lifetime value of their consumer shareholders. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About NBC Sports Group

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

