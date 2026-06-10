Xtreme Guns and Ammo Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve Firearms Enthusiasts Across Texas and Beyond

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Guns and Ammo, one of Houston's premier firearms retailers, today announced the official launch of its newly redesigned website at xtremegunsandammo.com. The updated platform delivers a faster, more intuitive shopping experience for gun owners, sport shooters, and collectors seeking quality firearms, ammunition, and accessories.

Xtreme Guns & Ammo Store Front

The new site was built with the customer in mind, featuring streamlined navigation, an expanded online inventory, and improved product search functionality that makes it easier than ever to find exactly what you need — whether browsing handguns, rifles, shotguns, or bulk ammunition.

"We wanted our online presence to reflect the same level of service and expertise our customers experience in-store," said Vincent Ostera, CEO at Xtreme Guns and Ammo. "This new website is a major step forward in making it convenient for firearm enthusiasts across the United States, and Houston to shop with confidence."

Key Features of the New Website

Expanded product catalog with detailed listings for firearms, ammo, and gear

with detailed listings for firearms, ammo, and gear Mobile-optimized design for easy browsing on any device

for easy browsing on any device Secure checkout with multiple payment options

with multiple payment options Updated FFL transfer information and dealer resources

and dealer resources Educational content and resources for responsible gun ownership

Xtreme Guns and Ammo has served the Houston community for years as a trusted source for law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and everyday gun owners. The new website extends that trusted experience into the digital space, giving customers 24/7 access to products and information.

The site is now live and fully operational. Customers are encouraged to visit xtremegunsandammo.com to explore the new experience and take advantage of current promotions.

About Xtreme Guns and Ammo

Xtreme Guns and Ammo is a Houston, Texas-based firearms retailer offering a wide selection of handguns, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, and accessories. The company is committed to providing expert guidance and top-tier products to the firearms community.

Media Contact:

Vincent Ostera

(832) 363-3783

[email protected]

SOURCE Xtreme Guns And Ammo