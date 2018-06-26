Xtreme Lashes® Revolutionizes Eyelash Extension Application with release of ProComfort® Z-Curve™ Tweezer

Engineered with an ergonomic design, this tweezer enables Lash Stylists to maneuver over facial contours and access the full lash line with remarkable ease - especially hard to reach inner corner lashes. The precise angled "Z" shaped tip was custom-designed to increase accuracy and provide optimal control, while improving pickup, grip, attachment, and application speed. The Z-Curve tweezer is the perfect tool for Classic Lashing using single-lash pickup and Volume Lashing using Multi-Lash fan pickup and attachment.

CEO Jo Mousselli details the collaboration behind the innovation. "Diagnosing what our Lash Stylists need was the first step. I collaborated with co-founder Noor Daoudi, engineer Ed Mousselli, and top Xtreme Lashes Lash Stylists to refine the product from concept to finish. Manufacturing the Z-Curve at a medical implement facility in Switzerland was a critical decision for quality assurance through swiss craftsmanship, stainless-steel alloy, and cutting-edge laser welding. The Z-Curve is durable, lightweight, consistent, and sterilizable."

The Z-Curve tweezer delivers the ultimate in comfort with its lightweight body, ideal tension, perfect symmetry and balance to minimize hand fatigue. Its compelling combination of features makes the ProComfort Z-Curve Tweezer the perfect tool for all application techniques and Lash Stylists of all levels from the beginner to the most advanced.

Purchase the ProComfort Z-Curve Tweezer on http://www.xtremelashes.com/zcurve/ or by calling 1-877-244-5274 . For a limited time, every Lash Stylist who enrolls in the brand's Advanced Volumation® Training will receive a complimentary Tweezer. Trainings are available nationwide.

ABOUT XTREME LASHES BY JO MOUSSELLI®

Co-founded in 2005 by Jo Mousselli, a registered nurse, Xtreme Lashes® is the world's most trusted name in semi-permanent eyelash extensions and eyelash extension-compatible skincare and cosmetics. Her understanding of the modern-day woman's need for effortless beauty inspired the innovation of high-performance, low-maintenance, and long-lasting beauty products and services. Using her extensive knowledge in anatomy, physiology, pathology, and pharmacology, combined with her holistic nursing therapeutic approach, Mousselli defined the industry standards in safety, hygiene, creative design, and educational curriculum.

