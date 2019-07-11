Xtreme Performance Lab Partners With University of Cincinnati for Neurophysiological Training

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Performance Lab (XPL), the next generation of sports performance improvement technology, today announces its partnership with the University of Cincinnati (UC) to provide neuro-physical training to student-athletes. XPL's patent-pending combination of neurofeedback and biofeedback training equips the UC Bearcats with brain and body activity monitoring tools, as well as mental performance assessment and proprietary ZONE Training® technology. When combined, they are proven to develop the skills in athletes needed to self-modulate and improve their ability to focus, better manage their responses to the stresses of competition, and increase their ability to reach "The ZONE" on demand.

To initiate the partnership, 16 UC Bearcats received XPL's proprietary Performance Capabilities Assessment®, which established a mental performance baseline and are used to create individual training protocols. Male and female student-athletes from the university's football, soccer, golf and lacrosse teams received professionally guided custom Zone Training sessions where athletes learn the skills needed to get themselves "in the ZONE" on demand.

"I'm a firm believer that mental conditioning is just as critical to an athlete's performance as is the physical. It has always been a core part of our training regimen; but until now, we have not had dedicated equipment to offer customize programming based on a player's individual skill set," says Dr. Joseph Clark, Professor of Neurology, University of Cincinnati Sports Medicine Department. "This is the future of performance in sports medicine and athletics, and we're excited to be the first school in the country to utilize this groundbreaking technology."

How Success is Measured

XPL has developed the patent-pending NeuroPod PRO™ assessment and training system that enables the delivery of its proprietary combination of neurofeedback and biofeedback training to any internet-enabled location in the world. Unlike current products and gadgets on the market, the NeuroPod PRO is a complete mind and body solution that uses many diagnostic modalities instead of one or two. XPL starts with the physical and mental training technologies of biofeedback and neurofeedback, whose effectiveness at behavior modification have been demonstrated over decades both in studies and practical applications. It then adds cutting edge brain monitoring hardware and software tools which provide an unprecedented level of granularity and insight into brain function. This data is then used to calibrate training and demonstrate measurable results for each athlete. Comprehensive reporting is provided showing strengths and weaknesses, including a proprietary index calculation enabling comparisons between athletes. The result is akin to a 'combine for the mind.'

"We are excited to work with such a highly esteemed and forward-thinking institution as the University of Cincinnati under Dr. Clark's leadership," shares David A. Clarke, CEO of Xtreme Performance Lab. "Using our cutting-edge neurophysiology technology, our goal is to help these student-athletes greatly improve their mental performance on and off the field. Our technology helps students develop the tools they need to better handle the challenging effects of stress and anxiety on their mind and body, both in the heat of competition as well as in the classroom and beyond."

To learn more about XPL and how it is creating the athletes of the future through the NeuroPod PRO, visit www.XtremePerformanceLab.com.

About Xtreme Performance Lab

The Xtreme Performance Lab (XPL) team has more than 30 years of experience training elite athletes, both mentally and physically, to reach their peak performance. XPL's cutting-edge technologies enable it to help elite athletes identify, measure, train and reach "The ZONE," the ultimate state of optimal performance. The company's remote service delivery platform allows it to train anyone, anytime, anywhere. XPL offers the next generation of elite training that can turn natural ability into unbeatable performance. For more information, visit www.XtremePerformanceLab.com.

