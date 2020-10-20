Xtreme Pictures Acquires and Produces Vin Diesel xXx Film Franchise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Pictures Inc., the U.S.-based film and media investment and media property holding company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Cayman Islands' company Xtreme, has acquired and now co-owns the rights with Vin Diesel of the xXx film franchise.

The American action film series was created by Rich Wilkes. To date it consists of three full-length feature films: xXx (2002), xXx: State of the Union (2005) and xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), and a short film: The Final Chapter: The Death of Xander Cage. The series has grossed $694 million worldwide. And of the $350 million worldwide take for the third installment in 2017, close to half of that was due to the Chinese market alone, with the US accounting for about 13%.

Xtreme is a partnership between two film investing and production entities: Weying Galaxy, led by Johnny Hsu (who is also the Chairman of Xtreme), holding a majority and controlling stake in the venture and of the film intellectual property.

Xtreme Pictures' legal counsel is YK Law LLP co-managing partner, Jesse Weiner, who can be reached for inquiries at [email protected].

