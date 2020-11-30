Xtreme Xperience Brings Exotic Supercar Lineup to 33 Markets with Launch of 2021 Schedule

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Xperience, a leading U.S.-based supercar racing company, announces today the launch of its 2021 event dates, as well as a new market and the addition of three new supercars to its fleet.

Xtreme Xperience has added three new highly anticipated vehicles to its world-class fleet of supercars with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Mercedes-AMG GT R and Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody. While driving experience start at $199, the high-speed Charger Hellcat ride-along experience is available for as little as $69, giving passengers an opportunity to enjoy 707 horsepower and sub four second 0-60 MPH speeds at an attractive price. Xtreme Xperience sessions include the option to select a specific supercar, learn racing techniques from pro instructors, and perform three or four fast-paced and exhilarating laps on a variety of real racetracks.

In addition, the company announced its entry into the northern North Carolina market, with a new location in the Raleigh/Durham area. Starting October 2021, drivers can enjoy the exhilaration of a supercar at the North Carolina Center for Automotive Research (NCCAR), a product research, testing, and automotive development center with 11 turns and a 2,800-foot long straightaway.

"We're thrilled to open our 2021 schedule and provide drivers and riders with an amazing driving experience, offering everything from the allure of a Ferrari or Lamborghini to the precision of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS to the unbridled fury of a Dodge Hellcat Widebody," said Adam Olalde, CEO of Xtreme Xperience.

Xtreme Xperience 2021 event dates include:

February 26-28 in New Orleans at the NOLA Motorsports Park

in at the NOLA Motorsports Park March 5-7 in Dallas-Fort Worth at the Texas Motor Speedway

in at the Texas Motor Speedway March 12-14 in Austin at the Driveway Austin

in at the Driveway Austin March 19-21 in Memphis at the Memphis International Speedway

in at the Memphis International Speedway March 26-28 in Houston at MSR Houston

in at MSR Houston March 26-28 in Charlotte at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

in at the Charlotte Motor Speedway April 16-18 in Atlanta at the Atlanta Motorsports Park

in at the Atlanta Motorsports Park April 23-25 in Palm Beach at the Palm Beach Intl. Raceway

in at the Palm Beach Intl. Raceway April 30 – May 2 in Chicago at the Autobahn Country Club

– in at the Autobahn Country Club May 7-9 in Miami at the Homestead Miami Speedway

in at the Homestead Miami Speedway May 7-9 in D.C. / Richmond at the Dominion Raceway

in D.C. / at the Dominion Raceway May 14-16 in Philadelphia / Southern New Jersey at the New Jersey Motorsports Park

in / at the New Jersey Motorsports Park June 4-6 in New Hampshire at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway

in at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway June 11-13 in Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak Intl. Raceway

in Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak Intl. Raceway June 11-13 in Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex

in at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex June 18-20 in Central Michigan at the Michigan International Speedway

in at the Michigan International Speedway June 18-20 in Kansas City at the Kansas Speedway

in at the Kansas Speedway June 25-27 in St. Louis at the World Wide Technology Raceway

in at the World Wide Technology Raceway July 9-11 in NYC / Northern New Jersey at the Raceway Park Englishtown

in / at the Raceway Park Englishtown July 9-10 in Oklahoma at the Hallett Motor Racing Circuit

in at the Hallett Motor Racing Circuit July 16-18 in the Poconos at The Poconos Raceway

in the Poconos at The Poconos Raceway July 16-18 in Milwaukee , at the Milwaukee Mile

in , at the Milwaukee Mile July 23-25 in Chicago at the Autobahn Country Club

in at the Autobahn Country Club July 30-August 1 in Bowling Green at the National Corvette Museum

in at the National Corvette Museum August 6-8 in Indianapolis at the Putnam Park Road Course

in at the Putnam Park Road Course August 13-15 in Cleveland at the Nelson Ledges Road Course

in at the Nelson Ledges Road Course August 20-22 in D.C. / Richmond at the Dominion Raceway

in D.C. / at the Dominion Raceway August 27-29 in Salt Lake City at the Utah Motorsports Campus

in at the Utah Motorsports Campus August 27-29 in Philadelphia / Southern New Jersey at the New Jersey Motorsports Park

in / at the New Jersey Motorsports Park September 10-12 in Detroit at M1 Concourse

in at M1 Concourse September 17-19 in Seattle at Pacific Raceways

in at Pacific Raceways September 24-26 in New Hampshire at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

in at New Hampshire Motor Speedway September 24-26 in Omaha at Raceway Park of the Midlands

in at Raceway Park of the Midlands October 8-10 in Chicago at Autobahn Country Club

in at Autobahn Country Club October 8-10 in the Poconos at Pocono Raceway

in the Poconos at Pocono Raceway October 15-17 in NYC / Northern New Jersey at Raceway Park Englishtown

in / at Raceway Park Englishtown October 22-24 in Houston at MSR Houston

in at MSR Houston October 22-24 in Phoenix at Wild Horse Pass

in at Wild Horse Pass October 29-31 in Raleigh at North Carolina Center for Automotive Research (NCCAR)

in at North Carolina Center for Automotive Research (NCCAR) November 5-7 in Charlotte at Charlotte Motor Speedway

in at Charlotte Motor Speedway November 5-7 in Austin at Driveway Austin

in at Driveway Austin November 12-14 in Dallas-Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway

in at Texas Motor Speedway November 12-14 in Atlanta at Atlanta Motorsports Park, and

in at Atlanta Motorsports Park, and November 19-21 in Talladega at Talladega Gran Prix Raceway

in Talladega at Talladega Gran Prix Raceway December 3-5 in Phoenix at Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park

"In today's socially distant world, we're honored to offer our customers a safe and adventurous opportunity outside of the house," said Olalde. "At Xtreme Xperience, we hold to strict COVID-19 procedures including disinfecting cars between every drive, mask wearing, fresh headcovers for guests, and social distancing measures. It's the perfect outdoors activity for a once-in-a-lifetime thrill."

About Xtreme Xperience

Xtreme Xperience is the leader in high-performance racetrack driving experiences. Since 2012 Xtreme Xperience has turned over 250,000 car enthusiasts' and thrill-seekers' dreams into reality by making the most coveted exotics, muscle cars, and supercars accessible to everyone by hosting the safest, most exhilarating, and educational arrive and drive racetrack experiences. To find your drive today, visit thextremexperience.com.

