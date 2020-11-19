XtremeMac Presents SOLUZ, a Magnificent 2-in-1 Solution With Wireless Charging and USB-C Hub

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOLUZ is the complete solution to eliminate desktop clutter with a simple, elegant design that combines both an iPhone and AirPods wireless charger and a full-featured USB-C hub to connect all needed accessories. Built from aluminum and covered in leather, this chic solution connects to your MacBook and charges your Apple devices, while still allowing the easy use of FaceID on the iPhone. Unlike other devices in the market, SOLUZ includes an additional feature to wirelessly charge AirPods, and provide a hub that offers full connectivity including three Qi chargers, three USB-C powered connections, two standard USB, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, SD and Micro SD card slots and a microphone/headphone connection.

Wireless charger and USB-C hub

"We are pleased to offer the first in our line of new products that support the Apple users of the world," says Daniel Charbit, CEO of XtremeMac, "The SOLUZ solves multiple challenges MacBook users have, by combining wireless charging for iPhones and a full-feature accessory hub. SOLUZ is elegant and cleans up all the dongles users currently have to use to connect their accessories."

"XtremeMac has always designed product from the end user perspective. We are Apple lovers and active Apple users. SOLUZ came from the desire to clean up our desktops while combining the essential components every new Apple laptop user experiences of having multiple dongles and chargers for our phones, headphones and other accessories," says John F. Lowrey, Americas executive at XtremeMac.

The SOLUZ Specification are as follows.

2 - USB-A 3.1 ports

3 - USB-C power passthrough ports up to 100W

1 - SD + Micro SD card reader

1 - Gigabit Ethernet connector

1 - HDMI up to 4k/60hz

1 - 3.5mm headphone connector for headphone and microphone

3 - Qi charging areas with fast charging up to 15 watts

SOLUZ is available for pre-order as part of our Indiegogo campaign. The product can be found at indiegogo.com.

ABOUT XtremeMac:

Founded in 2001, the same year Apple introduced the first iPod® device, XtremeMac provides innovative solutions to protect, power and play Apple devices. XtremeMac's award-winning products incorporate leading-edge design and advanced technology to enhance the customer experience with Apple products. More information can be found at http://www.xtrememac.com.

Media Contact

David Charbit

XtremeMac

[email protected]

Luxembourg

John F Lowrey

XtremeMac

[email protected]

St. Louis, MO USA

Related Images

xtrememac-soluz.png

XtremeMac SOLUZ

Wireless charger and USB-C hub

xtrememac-soluz.png

XtremeMac SOLUZ

Multi-port hub and charger

Related Links

Indiegogo

SOURCE XtremeMac