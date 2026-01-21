XTREMIS PARTNERS WITH MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY

WEST FORK, Ark., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtremis is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas allowing for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

"This award validates our vision and the trust the Missile Defense Agency has placed in Xtremis to deliver meaningful, mission-ready innovation," said Adam Jay Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Xtremis. "We are laser focused on delivering products for spectrum dominance. In the ever evolving world of national security, full command of our spectrum is vital for communication across the board; because without access to safe and operational spectrum, our security doesn't exist."

Founded with a mission to solve some of the most complex communication and operational challenges faced by the Department of Defense, Xtremis builds products that support real time spectrum characterization, synchronization, and navigation of wireless devices in contested RF environments. The company's approach emphasizes speed, scalability, and operational relevance for deployment.

Wireless communications are essential to military operations and civilian infrastructure alike. Growing spectrum congestion and deliberate interference increasingly threaten wireless reliability and performance, driving the need for intelligent, adaptive systems capable of real time response in contested environments.

