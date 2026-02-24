Xtressé™ Launches the First Stress-Adaptive Hair Therapy System Combining At-Home Daily Ritual with an Exclusive Medical Practice Treatment

Following the successful debut of its Hair Growth Gummies, Xtressé™ expands its dermatologist- and-scientist-formulated offerings with the launch of the Xtressé™ Stress-Adaptive Hair Therapy System, including Xvie XO Concentrate and FR Concentrate Serum

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtressé™, the advanced hair health company founded by dermatologists and scientists, today announced the launch of its first comprehensive stress-adaptive hair therapy system, marking a major milestone following the debut of its Hair Growth Gummies last year. Designed to address hair stress at every stage , including hormonal and age-related changes, the Xtressé™ Hair Therapy System uniquely combines at-home daily ritual with professional-grade, in-office care, delivering a truly end-to-end solution for hair thinning and loss.

Clinical results following 90 days of daily Xtressé™ Hair Growth Gummies + FR Concentrate Serum (female patient) and 30 days post–in-office microneedle treatment with topical Xvie (male patient). Individual results may vary.

The Xtressé™ Hair Therapy System works as an integrated continuum—nourishing, repairing, and reactivating the hair follicle through both daily and professional care.

Originally launched in 2024, Xtressé™ Hair Growth Gummies quickly established the nutritional foundation of the Xtressé™ system. Today, an estimated 100,000 patients are using Xtressé™ Hair Growth Gummies, and the product is carried by more than 1,000 medical and professional practices nationwide1 - reflecting strong physician adoption and demand for science-backed, dermatologist-formulated hair nutrition.

NOURISH: Hair Growth Gummies are a superfood nutraceutical formulated by dermatologists to nourish follicles from within and combat common hair stressors that disrupt the hair growth cycle. Containing proven, natural bioactive ingredients such as NAD+, Pumpkin Seed Extract, and Saw Palmetto, the gummies are sugar-free, biotin-free and designed for daily use.

In an ongoing, IRB-approved validation study evaluating the efficacy of the Hair Growth Gummies in patients with androgenetic alopecia (AGA), 90% of participants have demonstrated positive results with a measurable reduction in hair loss.2

REPAIR: FR Concentrate Serum is the first and only oligopeptide-blend serum formulated to support follicle repair. The formula is anchored by Xtressé™'s X3-Peptide Complex, combining BPC-157, GHK-Cu (Copper), and Zinc Thymulin to help restore the scalp environment, reduce inflammatory signaling, and support cellular communication at the follicular level—enhanced with caffeine to help energize and stimulate the scalp.

"Every component of this system was engineered based on cellular response data, not trends," said Trillitye Paullin, PhD, Co-Founder of Xtressé™. " FR Concentrate serum is powered by a scientifically optimized oligopeptide ratio and shown to produce a 165% increase in proliferation in Human Hair Outer Root Sheath Cells (HHORSC), critical for follicle structure and support, compared to untreated controls in vitro. We have developed what we believe is the most potent, drug-free regenerative concentrate available to professionals today through a focus on precision, potency, and biological relevance."

REACTIVATE: Xvie XO Concentrate is a professional-use, multi-signal concentrate designed3 to reactivate the hair follicle, and the first of its kind on the market4. Xvie is all-natural and contains hundreds of trillions of growth factor and peptide molecules, hundreds of billions of exosomes5, natural hyaluronic acid, lipids, and electrolytes, offering a unique bioactive profile designed to support follicle reactivation. Xvie is drug-free, preservative-free, contains no antibiotics, and has no added fragrance.

Xvie is available exclusively for in-office topical administration through qualified medical providers.

"Hair loss is not driven by a single pathway, it's the cumulative impact of stress, inflammation, disrupted signaling, and cellular fatigue over time," said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Co-Founder of Xtressé™. "What we've built with the Xtressé™ system is a coordinated biological strategy that supports the follicle from the inside out and the outside in. By integrating daily nutrition, topical repair, and professional-grade reactivation, we're addressing the full ecosystem that determines long-term follicle performance."

Xtressé™'s Hair Therapy System defines a new category of stress-adaptive hair health, bridging consumer ritual with clinical innovation and is available through qualified medical and professional partners, including Xtressé™ Hair Growth Gummies, FR Concentrate Serum, and Xvie XO Concentrate.

For more information, visit www.xtresse.com

1Xtressé internal sales and distribution data, 2025

2As measured by Socai HairMetrix. Validation study is ongoing. Patients were instructed to take two (2) gummies daily. Individual results may vary. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

3Internal Assay Study. Publication in Review

4Xtressé internal formulation review and market assessment, 2025.

5Proteomic Analysis. Publication in Review

SOURCE Xtressé™