xtype Unveils Clone View to Solve ServiceNow Customers' Biggest Cloning Challenges

With the debut of xtype Clone View, tackling the complex challenges of cloning in ServiceNow has never been easier.

Say goodbye to the complexities and hello to streamlined cloning processes that save time and enhance collaboration.

COVINA, California, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- xtype, an innovative platform engineering startup, has just unveiled its latest game-changer for ServiceNow professionals: xtype Clone View. The new solution enables ServiceNow customers to overcome significant cloning productivity challenges.

Actionable Insights Before Cloning

ServiceNow allows customers to clone instances to help with testing and development. Yet many often experience prolonged development downtime (or freeze periods) and lost work when they attempt to clone. Cloning processes can take 20 or more hours to complete, excluding any backup/restore efforts, meaning ServiceNow professionals have to catalog work-in-progress manually and export it to avoid losing it. With customers cloning their non-production environments (such as development, testing, and staging), a significant backlog can be created for already stretched teams.

In an industry-first, xtype's Clone View has been designed to tackle these challenges by providing sharable backup and restore plans (coming soon), real-time collaboration, and a live view of clone status and progress.

The new offering from xtype is mission-critical for ServiceNow professionals because it directly addresses the efficiency and accuracy needed in cloning operations, ensuring that businesses can maintain high service delivery standards without the downtime or errors traditionally associated with cloning.

xtype Clone View offers ServiceNow customers:

Backup and Restore Plans: Using the identified WIP, xtype Clone View generates a detailed runbook, providing users with a plan for efficient pre-clone backups and post-clone restore plan tracking, ensuring nothing is missed, including update sets, apps, and plugins.

Automated Inconsistency Identification: xtype Clone View uses advanced algorithms to identify discrepancies between source and target instances, pinpointing differences in Work in Progress (WIP) to minimize errors and prevent loss of work.

Live Communication: All developers have a live shared view of the backup and restore plans, which provides real-time visibility of their responsibilities and WIP with tailored suggestions for exports and exclusions, fostering collaboration and efficiency.

As a result, teams benefit from enhanced productivity by reducing downtime, increased accuracy, faster project turnaround, reduced risk of lost work, and streamlined communication.

Ron Gidron, co-founder and CEO of xtype said: "With xtype Clone View, we're directly addressing one of our customers' most significant challenges. This tool doesn't just streamline the cloning process; it provides peace of mind by eliminating over 90% of the laborious pre- and post-clone work that often forces organizations to a standstill. At xtype, we're not just reducing clone-related downtime; we're ensuring no work items are lost in the process, ensuring that innovation and development never have to pause."

An xtype Clone View healthcare customer praised the release, saying, "We've had some challenging experiences with cloning disrupting our productivity. With xtype Clone View, that's no longer an issue. Its pre- and post-clone visibility is a game changer and allows us to do more, with greater accuracy, freeing up our ServiceNow teams to focus on other areas."

xtype Clone View is included with xtype Enterprise, the company's flagship product, and is available for download on the ServiceNow store. ServiceNow professionals can discover how xtype is transforming cloning operations here, and Knowledge 2024 attendees in Las Vegas will be able to learn more about xtype Clone View by visiting xtype at booth 3309.

About xtype

Founded in 2020, xtype is a venture-backed startup reimagining the agile software delivery approach on the ServiceNow platform. The company offers an off-the-shelf option for customers to meet any level of demand on the ServiceNow platform and drive improved business outcomes at scale. xtype achieves this through its ServiceNow-native applications, enabling enterprises to expedite ServiceNow delivery and get more out of their ServiceNow investment - faster. To date, xtype has worked with organizations such as Zurich Insurance and Heineken, as well as large international banks and technology companies globally, and has achieved Build Platform Partner status.

www.xtype.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055507/xtype_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391350/xtype_Clone_View.jpg

SOURCE xtype