XUDE Hospitality Announces New Business Ventures

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After officially launching in April, XUDE Hospitality a new golf and hospitality management company, announced three business ventures this week.

XUDE Hospitality has partnered with Spring Lake Partners, LLC, a subsidiary of Signature H Property Group, in the acquisition of Spring Lake Golf Resort in Sebring, Florida. XUDE and Signature H have formed a strategic partnership to transform two existing 18-hole golf courses into one 27-hole Steve Smyers designed championship course. The property will also feature a new 9-hole short course and the addition of new commercial, residential and resort amenities. XUDE will play a key role in the design, construction and management of all golf and hospitality amenities. Both the resort and golf course will remain open during the renovation.

River Refuge, LLC contracted with XUDE to consult and manage the hospitality development of Paradise Isle, a planned mixed-use resort destination along the scenic Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This riverfront project featuring a tidal lagoon will include luxury residences, an 18-hole Ron Garl designed golf course, a hotel, marina, restaurants, shops and office space.

XUDE Hospitality has also been retained to consult and provide due diligence expertise in the potential acquisition of Fort Lauderdale's premier private Lago Mar Country Club by an anonymous buyer.

Leading the XUDE team is seasoned golf veteran and Managing Principal Michael Miraglia, with over 30 years of experience in golf and resort management/ownership. Ranked 17 in the "Most Powerful People in Golf" by Golf Inc. Magazine in 2012, Mike is the former President/COO of Fore Golf and was the Director of Golf & Spa Operations for Doral Golf Resort & Spa. Joining Mr. Miraglia are Jerry Moore, who served as President of Pope Golf and Regional VP for ClubCorp, bringing over 30 years of successful leadership to the team; and Jeff Neal, an international award-winning hospitality and real estate executive with over 25 years of experience, who served as the Corporate Director of the prestigious Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic. The team has a proven track record in revenue generation, membership growth, operating efficiency, construction and renovation in properties of all sizes – including golf courses, country clubs, resorts, hotels, and real estate developments.

XUDE Hospitality is headquartered in Miami with offices in Naples and Sarasota. XUDE is actively pursuing new business opportunities. For information visit: www.xudehospitality.com.

