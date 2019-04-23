XUDE Hospitality Enters Golf & Resort Management Arena

MIAMI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest entry into the golf and hospitality management business comes from XUDE Hospitality, which officially launched this week.

XUDE Hospitality is dedicated to creating strategic partnering opportunities in the golf and hospitality industries. Assembling a team of seasoned professionals that have successfully owned and operated businesses in all segments of the hospitality industry in the United States and abroad, XUDE adds value to each strategic partnership by utilizing the team's expertise, industry knowledge, and extensive experience.

Leading the XUDE team is seasoned golf veteran and Managing Principal Michael Miraglia, with over 30 years of experience in golf and resort management/ownership. Ranked 17 in the "Most Powerful People in Golf" by Golf Inc. Magazine in 2012, Mike is the former President/COO of Fore Golf and was the Director of Golf & Spa Operations for Doral Golf Resort & Spa where he hosted six PGA and LPGA tournaments over four years. Joining Mr. Miraglia in this new venture are Jerry Moore, who most recently served as President of Pope Golf and was a Regional VP for ClubCorp, bringing over 30 years of successful leadership to the team; and Jeff Neal, an international award-winning hospitality and real estate executive with over 25 years of experience, who most recently served as the Corporate Director of the prestigious Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic.

The principals' expertise is varied and complementary, specializing in Golf and Country Club Operations, Resorts, Hotels, Real Estate Development, and Lifestyle Programming. The team has a proven track record in revenue generation, membership growth, operating efficiency, construction and renovation in properties of all sizes – including public golf courses, private and semi-private country clubs, resorts, hotels, and real estate developments. In addition to being owners themselves, the principals have worked with many municipalities, memberships, developers, investor groups, and other owners.

Michael Miraglia states, "We are experts when it comes to identifying and analyzing individual business opportunities and take pride in providing customized solutions that do not adhere to the cookie-cutter approach. Our experience allows us to develop a business plan that maximizes value for each client."

XUDE Hospitality is headquartered in Miami with offices in Naples and Sarasota. XUDE is actively pursuing new business opportunities. For information visit: www.xudehospitality.com.



SOURCE XUDE Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.xudehospitality.com

