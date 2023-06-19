Xue Mo: Be A Messenger of LOVE and WISDOM

AURORA, Ill., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Chinese writer Xue Mo, Prof. Huang Zhonglian and Prof. Xin Hongjuan were invited to give a talk at the founding ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation, held in Ningbo. In his speech, Xue Mo emphasized the importance of love and wisdom as master keys to unlocking the world. He expressed his hope to collaborate with Ningbo University to introduce Chinese culture to global audiences.

The founding ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation The distinguished guests at the ceremony took a group photo

On June 6th 2023, renowned Chinese novelist Xue Mo delivered a keynote speech titled "The Essence of Humanistic Spirit" at the inauguration ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation. In his speech, Xue Mo pointed out,

In the wake of the pandemic, the global situation remains highly uncertain. People are both expectant and confused about the future, as divisions and separations continue to hinder communication between individuals, ethnicities, and nations, while conflicts and wars persist like endless nightmares. In this case, Chinese concepts of LOVE and WISDOM can precisely offer new insight into addressing the shared challenges facing humanity today.

Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation is a new collaborative project spearheaded by Professor Tu Guoyuan, the Dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages at Ningbo University, and the Director of Zhejiang Translation Research Institute. The center has appointed several renowned scholars as special advisors, including Prof. Huang Youyi, Prof. Xin Hongjuan, and Prof. He Ying. Notably, the research faculty members all had rich experience in translating Chinese culture and literature.

At the founding ceremony, Prof. Huang, the initiator of variational translation theory, delivered a speech themed "A Five-Dimensional Encounter."

"It is the responsibility of every writer and scholar to promote cultural exchange and mutual learning." He believed that there would be more "encounters" in future, and hoped to explore the path of introducing Chinese culture to the globe alongside people who are passionate about promoting cross-cultural communication.

Xue Mo has been nominated three times for the Mao Dun Literature Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in China. His works are now the subject of study at many universities, such as Peking University and Fudan University.

At last, Prof. Xin Hongjuan gave an engaging talk, "Translation of Xue Mo's Works: Value Orientation and Research Gap." She shared her insights mainly from four perspectives: top-level planning, value orientation, value norms, and research gaps. She emphasized that literary translation should align with a country's top-level planning and unearth the value of local literary works. By analyzing the overall value orientation of Chinese cultural translation, Prof. Xin proposed future plans for the research center, outlining the development direction for the research team.

So far, Xue Mo has published 105 literary and culture-themed works, some of which have been translated into more than 30 languages. He garnered top billing on the international media attention list at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, which was hailed as one of the most impressive events of that year's fair.

