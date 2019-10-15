Xueersi Online School Establishes First Overseas Teaching Center

After a year of preparation, the Boston Teaching Center became operational on July 7, 2019. As one of the first overseas teaching center in the Chinese EdTech industry, the opening marks that Xueersi Online School has opened up a new long-term strategy, to create sustained and stable channel for global faculty building. It is expected to generate cycled process, between recruitment and training. By taking the initiative, it hopes to provide a foreign teacher service standard, represented by Harvard graduates.

Currently, 11 teachers graduated from Harvard have joined as part of the first group working at the new teaching center. Located near Harvard University, Mary expressed her appreciation stating, "I would like to thank Xueersi Online School for providing good job opportunities for Harvard graduates. I really admire the unremitting efforts made by Xueersi in promoting educational exchanges between China and the West. Also, appreciating the extent behind 'honoring teachers and revere their teachings' and understanding the Chinese culture from where this derives from. We look forward to more cooperation with Xueersi Online School in the future."

Introducing the first overseas live-streaming center to broadcast an authentic American English classroom service

"Stimulating children's motivation to learn is more important than just imparting knowledge," said Hazel Hao. Xueersi has constantly harnessed technology to enhance interactive modes and teaching scenarios. Combined with interesting animation and green screen technology, English learning takes place in vivid life-like situations. Story-telling is used so that children can be fascinated by the beauty of language learning.

The green screen live streaming equipment is up and running at the Boston Teaching Center. Relying on image blending and animation technology, foreign teachers can flexibly change roles and scenarios based on the course subject and use a total body response to make the class as enjoyable as playtime. The teaching center has 10 green screen live streaming rooms, which have all gone through rigorous operational testing. Now they have come into service and can simultaneously meet the recorded or live teaching demands of 10-15 people. Xueersi's professional video-tech team will also be stationed there for a long period of time to ensure quality and technical assistance to all teachers.

Despite being thousands of miles away, teachers and students in China and the U.S. can have face-to-face communication in the live-classrooms. To accommodate the learning schedule of Chinese kids, teachers in Boston have special work shifts. Their working hours are from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EST) when there are live classes and can adjust to normal working hours at other times.

With the mission of "Advancing education through science and technology," Xueersi Online School has served a multitude of Chinese families via its online education services. The establishment of the overseas teaching center means Xueersi is bringing in a technology-driven educational experience, while further enabling English teaching and learning. Looking forward, a wider selection of lessons by native English teachers will actually cross the hemisphere, seamlessly connecting with students in China to benefit the English education at home.

Opening the window for excellent teachers worldwide, bringing Harvard role models to English learners

"A teacher is an example," Hazel Hao said at the ceremony, "We insist on employing teachers who have received a quality education to help maintain and enhance children's interest in learning." From tech to teachers, Xueersi Online School has never stopped pursuing the best for its students. There were already quite a few Harvard faces in its previously offered English classes. With the operation of the Boston Teaching Center, more Harvard alumni will show up in its classrooms.

In addition to their educational background as Harvard graduates, Xueersi attaches equal importance to the many academic experiences of its teachers, as well as their understanding and love for education. The 11 teachers who have joined the center have all had teaching experience and display excellent interaction skills necessary in their live-class trials. They are familiar with classroom expressions and are able to apply a variety of body language techniques to make teaching more interesting. Hazel Hao said, "Some of them have had an in-depth study on educational psychology, some have given speeches at international academic events, and some have a wealth of interdisciplinary knowledge." Moreover, the perseverance, open-mindedness and in-depth research ability that they have developed on their own, will set a good example for kids through their intimate interactions and emotional connections.

Jared Wright, Harvard graduate and foreign teacher representative, shared his thoughts, "English is a language being learned all over the world. As a teacher, my goal is to make English learning more interesting. I am very willing to bring children around the world a better future through education."

The establishment of the Boston Teaching Center symbolizes a new window has opened for Xueersi's global team, and will become a new channel for attracting overseas talents from world-class universities, such as Harvard, and upgrading their teaching staff. The Xueersi Online School will continue to participate in the recruitment seminars and exhibitions, held by Harvard's Office of Career Services, to bring Chinese children unprecedented learning experience, opportunities, and advanced educational concepts.

SOURCE TAL Education Group