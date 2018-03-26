XuetangX's Smart teaching Tool, Rain Classroom, launches

With this free app teachers communicate with students' mobile phones, sharing slides, videos and exams. Simultaneously students send their feedback in a timely manner, helping instructors adjust teaching strategies. Rain Classroom provides a real-time and personalized analysis of students' class performance with a friendly user interface.

Wang Shuaiguo, the founder of Rain Classroom, shared his insights "In less than two years we have reached more near three million users covering nearly the 100% of Chinese universities. Our application is providing free access to more than 10,000 MOOC videos allowing teachers to integrate Rain Classroom with any type of learning system that they may be using".

The English version is now available, to install the app users must already have WeChat. This is the most popular Chinese mobile application software, and it also works in English.

"We want to cooperate with universities in the world that wish to upload their courses to include Rain Classroom, sharing advanced teaching practices. Our application has been very well received, not only by the students and teachers, but also by the authorities of the Ministry of Education of China who have seen in Rain Classroom as a tool to modernize and introduce the use of active learning technologies in middle and high school education. For more information or to download Rain Classroom visit the XuetangX's website: http://www.xuetangx.com/global.

XuetangX is a world's leading platform for lifelong learning. It was devoted to bringing together quality education resources from schools, enterprises, and providing low-cost, efficient access to knowledge, certificates, credits and even degrees. At present, there are 10 million registered users and more than 1,300 MOOCs courses.

For more information contact:

Alejandro Bauza

+86-10-8215-2526

alex@xuetangx.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xuetangxs-smart-teaching-tool-rain-classroom-launches-300619221.html

SOURCE XuetangX

Related Links

http://www.xuetangx.com

