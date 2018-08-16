XUMO, a Leading Disruptor in Free Streaming TV, Releases Growth Metrics for its Popular OTT Service; Adds an Additional 6 Premium Channels to Programming Slate

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XUMO, the premier live video-on-demand (VOD) over-the-top (OTT) service, today released growth metrics for its popular, free streaming TV service, reporting a rise in viewership of 325 percent and a 90 percent increase in user consumption over the past year. Underscored by this traction, XUMO also announced the launch of 6 additional premium channels across 4 new content partnerships with ELEVEN SPORTS, ATTN:, Endemol Shine Group, and Genius Brands. The new programming fortifies the company's current offering of over 140 channels, including 12 genres -- available in 30 million U.S. households and beyond.

"We attribute XUMO's tremendous success to several factors -- a focus on delivering free, best-in-class content to a rapidly expanding consumer base, and by providing significant opportunities to advertisers who leverage our insights to engage highly segmented audiences in more targeted, measurable ways," noted Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO at XUMO. "The demand for and opportunities in streaming television will continue to surge as barrier-breaking services like XUMO challenge traditional models while giving consumers exactly what they want."

XUMO's new programming slate brings a wide array of content to the service across 3 of its most popular genres, including Sports, Lifestyle, and Kids and Family with the following channels:

ELEVEN SPORTS

The ELEVEN SPORTS channel on XUMO will provide around the clock coverage of exciting live events from all over the globe to millions of viewers through smart TVs, mobile and other streaming device integrations. Available on channel 732, the programming will focus on emerging and mainstream sports content that is not currently readily available – giving underserved fans the opportunity to access their favorite sports anywhere, anytime, on the move and on catch-up.

ATTN:

The ATTN: channel on XUMO includes several of its original hit series, including "America Versus," "Your Food's Roots with Zooey Deschanel," "Health Hacks with Jessica Alba," and "We Need to Talk" with Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo. ATTN: is also planning to launch an additional original series on XUMO later this year. The company's expertise in developing programs around societal topics and conversations that matter most to today's audiences, are not only thought–provoking and informative, but highly entertaining, and an ideal fit with XUMO viewers.

ENDEMOL SHINE GROUP

Global content creator, producer and distributor, Endemol Shine Group, brings some of its most popular Kids and Family entertainment series to XUMO with 2 dedicated channels -- Mr Bean and Friends and Puddle Jumper. The Mr Bean and Friends channel features over 12 series from popular titles including Mr Bean – The Animated Series and Tracey McBean. Puddle Jumper, which has already generated nearly 20 million views to date on YouTube, will also stream on Roku, and showcases popular children's series Bananas in Pyjamas and The Adventures of Bottle Top Bill.

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL

The Genius Brands International's Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, part of the Genius Brands Network, offers programming that supports science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills, as well as social-emotional development and literacy skills. This award-winning "content with a purpose," includes Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, featuring 26 half-hour episodes and 26 shorts created and produced in partnership with and starring legendary financier Warren Buffett, and Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, where kids learn that "Science is a Blast" in this STEM-based, comedy adventure series. A separate channel, also part of the Genius Brand Network, Baby Genius TV provides enriching and entertaining content for toddlers who learn best through music and characters that ignite their imagination. Parents will feel safe knowing that their littles ones are enjoying the educational programs, including Baby Genius, Rainbow Valley Fire Department, Animal Mechanicals, and more.

ABOUT XUMO

A leading disruptor in steaming television and digital entertainment, XUMO offers over 140 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. XUMO is available through a wide range of smart TVs, where it's available in over 30 million U.S. households, as well as across the web and other streaming devices, including the XUMO mobile app for iOS and Android. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, CollegeHumor, and HISTORY, as well PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

SOURCE XUMO

Related Links

http://www.xumo.com

