XUMO Brings Select HISTORY® Content to Free TV Streaming Service

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XUMO, the premier live video-on-demand (VOD) over-the-top (OTT) service, today announced the addition of select HISTORY® content to the platform's US-based channel lineup for viewers to instantly access and conveniently stream award-winning short form content.

HISTORY content is viewable on channel 350 on XUMO and Channel Plus, powered by XUMO, for LG, and is available direct to consumers through smart TV, mobile, web and other streaming device integrations. With millions of viewers on XUMO, HISTORY will continue to inspire fans with its rich storytelling across the platform.

"HISTORY is committed to telling stories that are both informative and entertaining all at the same time," said Stefan Van Engen, SVP, Content Programming, XUMO. "This resonates with XUMO's engaged audience; we're excited to offer HISTORY's short form programming in a free, lean back streaming environment."

With hit short-form titles including "Minute Marvels," "History Flashback," and "Bet You Didn't Know," the addition of HISTORY content will allow XUMO viewers to be inspired with new stories and satisfy their curiosity anytime, anywhere. Additionally, the new channel will feature highlights and short form scene lifts from popular series such as "The Curse of Oak Island," "Forged in Fire," "Alone," "Pawn Stars,"and "American Pickers."

"We are excited to launch on XUMO as we continue our push to serve HISTORY fans on all their favorite platforms," said Mark Garner, SVP, Distribution and Digital Content Licensing, A+E Networks. "We are confident that HISTORY's unique brand of factual entertainment will be a hit with the growing XUMO audience."

To watch the new channel on XUMO or discover the platform's 150 free, premium digital channels, please visit www.xumo.tv/channels. For more information about HISTORY, please visit http://history.com.

ABOUT XUMO

A streaming television company based in Irvine, California, XUMO delivers over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels direct to consumers through smart TV, mobile and other streaming device integrations. Through strategic partnerships and native integrations with LG Electronics, Hisense USA Corporation, and Panasonic, XUMO has developed one-click access for consumers to conveniently stream free content. Channel Plus, exclusively powered by XUMO, for 2012 to 2017 LG smart TVs presents consumers with OTT content in both linear and VOD formats. XUMO for Hisense is available as a virtual input on select 2017 and 2018 models of Hisense and Sharp branded smart TV's. A step above standard OTT companies, XUMO is also available as a button on the remote control for 2016-2018 VIZIO D-Series and SmartCast TVs. XUMO brings consumers more than 150 premium digital channels via applications that are fully equipped with content recommendations, curated programs and dynamic ad insertion capabilities. XUMO is also available on several other smart TV brands such as Samsung and Funai Electric Co., Ltd. who manufactures and sells Magnavox, Philips and Sanyo in North America as well as iOS, Android, and set top boxes such as Layer3 TV and Roku devices. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

ABOUT HISTORY®

HISTORY®, now reaching more than 96 million homes, is the leading destination for award-winning series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network's all-original programming slate features a roster of signature series including Pawn Stars, American Pickers, The Curse of Oak Island, Alone as well as the hit drama series Vikings and SIX. The HISTORY website is located at history.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/history and Facebook at facebook.com/history. For more press information and photography, please visit us at http://press.aenetworks.com.

Media Contacts:

Fern Feistel; XUMO

197783@email4pr.com; 949-861-8888 x1417

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xumo-brings-select-history-content-to-free-tv-streaming-service-300673373.html

SOURCE XUMO

Related Links

http://www.xumo.com

