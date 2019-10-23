XUMO Renews Enterprise Streaming Service with LG Electronics in U.S. and Canada; Expands Service Globally to 7 Additional Countries For Free

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XUMO, a pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, today announced it has renewed its long-time enterprise relationship with LG Electronics to continue powering the popular Channel Plus service for LG smart TVs. Currently available in 45 million U.S. households, the service has been rebranded LG Channels for 2019 LG webOS smart TVs in the U.S., Canada and internationally. LG Channels, powered by XUMO, has also successfully rolled out in seven additional countries—France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Brazil, and most recently, Mexico.

For the past three years, XUMO has powered LG Electronics' premium Channel Plus service, available within the traditional programming guide of LG smart TVs that allows viewers to seamlessly surf and enjoy over 180 free, curated channels across 12 programming genres from broadcast TV to popular streaming channels and thousands of free movie titles. The enterprise service continues to show strong growth as total hours streamed continues to increase by a minimum of 10 percent month over month.

"Our initial and ongoing partnership with LG has laid the groundwork for XUMO to deliver what has become the next generation of television programming," noted Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO at XUMO. "We're thrilled to continue powering a wealth of streaming content to not only existing Channel Plus viewers in the U.S. and Canada, but to consumers the world over who demand wide choice and premium, live and on-demand streaming entertainment."

LG Channels has launched for free internationally with 50+ of XUMO's top digital channels such as Eleven Sports, eSports Revolution, FailArmy, Football Daily, Motorvision, NowThis, Stingray Ambiance and This Old House with more to be launched each subsequent month. Localized streaming channels will also be added to the lineup for each specific country as the service expands in popularity and consumption.

ABOUT CHANNEL PLUS AND LG CHANNELS

Channel Plus, powered by XUMO, brings the best streams from today's digital publishers to your living room. Channel Plus is available on webOS-enabled 2012-2018 LG smart TVs and is also now available on 2019 LG smart TVs as LG Channels. The full channel lineup can be viewed here . To see the full channel lineup for LG Channels internationally, simply select which language you wish to view.

ABOUT XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 180 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 45 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News, Food52, and HISTORY, as well PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

