XUMO Taps Sling TV Exec to Lead Engineering Team

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XUMO, a leading disruptor in steaming television and digital entertainment, today announced the appointment of Dan Lloyd as Head of Engineering. Lloyd brings several decades of expertise in engineering, live and on-demand streaming, software development, and operations to the company, most recently leading the engineering efforts to develop, launch and support the award-winning Sling TV platform. In his new position, Lloyd will oversee new development and optimization of all engineering and technology operations supporting XUMO's growing streaming library, data management systems as well as platform and award-winning native integrations already in place.

"Bringing a senior executive of Dan's caliber on board is critical to executing XUMO's aggressive expansion plans," stated Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO at XUMO. "The company has achieved explosive growth over the past 12 months and strengthening our technology foothold will reinforce XUMO's leadership position in free, ad-supported OTT services as well as pave the way for exciting new opportunities. Dan will join our team of exceptional executive leaders who've been integral to our success to date, where his proven skills will complement those of existing senior management."

Prior to joining XUMO, Lloyd was VP of Engineering at Sling TV, where, during a four year tenure, he oversaw the creation and deployment of the company's flagship service, and continued to provide ongoing engineering and technology support growing his team to include a staff of over 100.

"Technology is the backbone of streaming media and data-driven companies like XUMO, a leading contender that I believe is at the forefront of the industry," noted Lloyd. "The opportunity to enhance XUMO's infrastructure and impressive engineering capabilities is one that I look forward to spearheading so the company not only continues to provide a superior, free streaming service to millions of viewers, but will allow XUMO to seamlessly expand its reach through additional platforms and integrations in the future."

Earlier in his career, Lloyd also held executive positions with Entrata, a leading property management software company, where he was as EVP of Engineering, and Xerox Business Systems, where he worked for 7 years, holding a variety of senior level roles across global operations and technology. He also served in several key roles with other enterprise software and IT service management companies.

Lloyd holds a BS in Computer Science with an emphasis on software engineering and database architecture from Brigham Young University.

ABOUT XUMO

A leading disruptor in steaming television and digital entertainment, XUMO offers over 140 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. XUMO is available through a wide range of smart TVs, where it's available in 30 million U.S. households, as well as across the web and other streaming devices, including the XUMO mobile app for iOS and Android. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, CollegeHumor, and HISTORY, as well PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

SOURCE XUMO

Related Links

http://www.xumo.tv

