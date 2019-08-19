XUMO TV Launches on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Android TV Platforms, Delivering Free Premium TV & Movie Channels to Millions of New Consumers

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XUMO, a pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, today announced its popular, free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service delivering live and on-demand TV and movie channels is now available over the Internet on Comcast's Xfinity X1 platform, marking XUMO's largest pay-TV partnership to date. Additionally, XUMO is now available on more than ten of the most popular Android TV-supported devices, including select Sony smart TV models, Nvidia Shield, and Xiaomi Mi Box. The new partnerships dramatically increase the availability of XUMO in the U.S. to over 30 different devices.

X1 customers are now able to access XUMO by saying "XUMO" into their X1 voice remote or by finding it within the apps section. XUMO continues to be available on Xfinity Flex, Comcast's recently launched service for Internet-only customers that enables them to enjoy many of their favorite streaming entertainment experiences on the big screen, while also offering them a TV-connected device to manage their digital home.

"We're focused on bringing our service to the most popular devices available and have expanded to a record number of new platforms this year alone," noted XUMO's senior vice president of product, Chris Hall. "Partners like Comcast are embracing FAST apps like XUMO that provide easy access to a wealth of additional top-quality programming. Providing expanded live channel options for customers on Xfinity X1 and Flex, Android TV and our entire app portfolio is core to our mission to provide the best free entertainment experience available in streaming today."

XUMO's continued expansion and support of a growing array of new and popular platforms – including pay-TV providers, connected devices, smart TVs and mobile handsets - is bringing the company's FAST service to a wealth of new viewers. In addition to prioritizing as-it-happens news and events, XUMO offers a deep library of premium on-demand content, including thousands of movie titles; quality programming spanning several genres including from popular channels such as This Old House and Divorce Court; and full seasons of popular shows such as Unsolved Mysteries and Forensic Files from FilmRise and Nurses Who Kill, Wonderland and animated series Black Jack from AMMO.

ABOUT XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 35 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TV, mobile, web, streaming, and pay-TV devices. XUMO delivers its streaming video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News, Food52, and HISTORY, as well PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

