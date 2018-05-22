XUMO's Streaming Viewership Measured for Nielsen's Digital Content Ratings

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XUMO, the premier LIVE and video-on-demand (VOD) over-the-top (OTT) service for the digital age, today announced that viewing in its multi-platform service will be incorporated into Nielsen's Digital Content Ratings. Nielsen's Digital Content Ratings – a core component of Nielsen's Total Audience Measurement framework – provides up-to-the-minute measurement of audience segments across digital content types and major devices using metrics comparable to TV.

"This is an important move for XUMO that allows the power of our OTT platform to be measured side-by-side with established players in the traditional TV space," said Chris Hall, senior vice president of product at XUMO. "XUMO allows for access to more content choices, evolved advertising strategies, and personalization features, which are increasingly important to our audiences. Measurement provided by Nielsen's Digital Content Ratings is a testament to the scale and reach that our OTT platform has to offer, so as to better serve our content and advertising partners."

XUMO's rich content that spans across 140+ premium digital channels and delivers direct to consumers through smart TVs such as LG, VIZIO and Hisense, along with mobile and other streaming device integrations. Nielsen's Digital Content Ratings will offer insight and custom reports on the platform's digital reach, audience and time spent across platform, providing a deeper view of XUMO's streaming data.

"We are excited to have Digital Content Ratings providing measurement of the streaming viewing on XUMO," said Matt Pagen, Senior Vice President of Digital at Nielsen. "Nielsen remains committed to providing insight and transparency in the OTT space and helping buyers and sellers transact with confidence."

This measurement solution will provide XUMO with a comprehensive view of video content consumption and the opportunity to offer more in-depth content recommendations and curated programs. For more information about XUMO, please visit http://corp.xumo.com.

About XUMO

A streaming television company based in Irvine, California, XUMO delivers over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels direct to consumers through smart TV, mobile and other streaming device integrations. Through strategic partnerships and native integrations with LG Electronics, Hisense USA Corporation, and Panasonic, XUMO has developed one-click access for consumers to conveniently stream free content. Channel Plus, exclusively powered by XUMO, for 2012 to 2017 LG smart TVs presents consumers with OTT content in both linear and VOD formats. XUMO for Hisense, is available as a virtual input on select 2017 and 2018 models of Hisense and Sharp branded smart TV's. A step above standard OTT companies, XUMO is also available as a button on the remote control for 2016-2018 VIZIO D-Series and SmartCast TVs. XUMO brings consumers more than 140 premium digital channels via applications that are fully equipped with content recommendations, curated programs and dynamic ad insertion capabilities. XUMO is also available on several other smart TV brands such as Samsung and Funai Electric Co., Ltd. who manufactures and sells Magnavox, Philips and Sanyo in North America as well as iOS, Android, and set top boxes such as Layer3 TV and Roku devices. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

