XURON® JEWELRY MAKING TOOLS NOW AVAILABLE WITH PINK HAND GRIPS

SACO, Maine, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a full line of ergonomic hand tools that are now available with pink hand grips for those ladies and others making permanent jewelry.

Xuron® Precision Jewelry Making Hand Tools feature the Model 2175 Maxi- ShearTM Flush Cutter for soft wire up to 12 gauge, various other cutters with different style tapered heads, and a variety of Tweezer Nose TM Pliers, short nose pliers, and holding pliers. All of these ergonomic tools feature pink hand grips which were inspired by ladies who make permanent jewelry.

Ideal for bending, cutting, forming, and holding, these ergonomic tools feature pink hand grips which were inspired by ladies who make permanent jewelry.

Ideal for bending, cutting, forming, and holding, Xuron® Precision Jewelry Making Hand Tools are made from high carbon steel for strength and durability and have return springs and soft pink Xuro-Rubber TM hand grips. These tools are comfortable to hold in either hand and unlike scissors, have no cumbersome finger loops. Standard grip colors are also offered.

Xuron® Precision Jewelry Making Hand Tools are priced from $14.95 (list), depending upon model.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corporation

Abby Robey, Marketing

62 Industrial Park Road

Saco, ME 04072-1840

(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594

e-mail: [email protected]

www.xuron.com

SOURCE Xuron Corporation