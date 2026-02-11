MODEL RAILROADER'S TOOL KIT CUTS TRACK & SPRUE, GRIPS PINS

SACO, Maine, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a model railroader's tool kit that features a cutter for HO, N, and Z scale trains, a precise, serrated needle-nose pliers, and a soft wire and plastic sprue cutter.

The Xuron® Model TK2200 Railroader's Tool Kit features three useful tools packaged in a canvas pouch for protection and easy storage. Included are the Model 2175B Track Cutter for brass and nickel silver HO, N, and Z track, Model 410T Micro-Shear® Sprue Cutter for plastics and soft wire up to 22 AWG (0.6 mm), and the Model 450S Tweezer Nose Pliers with fine, serrated tips.

The blade design of the Xuron® Model 2175B Track Cutter produces flat cuts with less squeezing effort than compression blades. All tools in the Xuron® Model TK2200 Railroader's Tool Kit are manufactured from high carbon steel with a non-glare finish, equipped with cushioned Xuro-Rubber hand grips, and a Light Touch return spring.

The Xuron® Model TK2200 Railroader's Tool Kit is priced at $84.95 (list). A complete catalog of Hobby tools is available on line and in-print.

About Xuron Corporation

Founded in 1971, Xuron Corporation of Saco, Maine is one of the world's leading manufacturers of ergonomic, precision hand tools. The company is the inventor and patent holder of the Micro-Shear® blade bypass cutting technology which produces clean, square cuts. Xuron has received the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership "Manufacturing Excellence Award."

The Xuron® Model 2175B Track Cutter is just one tool in their diverse range of tools including cutters, pliers, and specialty products sold worldwide by authorized distributors serving the industrial electronics, aerospace, plastic injection molding, wire processing, hobbies and crafts, jewelry making, fishing, and home do-it-yourself markets.

