PRECISION WIRE CUTTER TAPERED HEAD GETS INTO TIGHT SPACES

SACO, Maine, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a precision ergonomic wire cutter for cutting and trimming applications in any manufacturing or field-repair application involving hard to reach leads or restricted access.

Manufactured from high carbon steel, the Xuron® Model 9200 Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter utilizes a shearing cut with the by-pass cutting edges slicing cleanly through the metal. Comfortable to hold, it requires only about half the effort of ordinary compression-type cutters to cut a wire; making it ideal for repetitive electronics assembly tasks.

The Xuron® Model 9200 Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter produces a square cut on soft wire up to 14 AWG and features a tapered head for access into closely set leads on PCBs or other tightly spaced parts. Comfortable to hold and manipulate, this ergonomic cutter has a non-glare finish with good sight lines, non-slip Xuro-Rubber™ hand grips, and a Light Touch™ return spring.

Manufactured from high carbon steel, the Xuron® Model 9200 Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter utilizes a shearing cut with the by-pass cutting edges slicing cleanly through the metal. Unlike compression-type cutters, shear cutting greatly reduces mechanical shock and requires only about half the effort to cut a wire; making it ideal for repetitive electronics assembly tasks.

The Xuron® Model 9200 Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter is priced at $33.75 (list) and is also offered with ESD Safe hand grips. Tools are made in the U.S.A.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corporation

Abby Robey, Marketing

62 Industrial Park Rd.

Saco, ME 04072-1840

(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594

e-mail: [email protected]

www.xuron.com

SOURCE Xuron Corporation