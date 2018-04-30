"This is a well-deserved promotion for Xuying. She has been a strong contributor to the Fund since joining in 2014. Xuying's ability to navigate within the technology sector has enabled her to add a great deal of value to our performance. This promotion is recognition of a considerable amount of hard work," said Mark E. Stoeckle, CEO of the Fund.

Ms. Chang holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in International Business from Beijing University of Technology and an MBA from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. She is a CFA charterholder.

Since 1929, Adams Funds have consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: www.adamsfunds.com.

Contact:

Lyn Walther

Director of Shareholder Communications

Adams Funds

410.752.5900 or 800.638.2479

walther@adamsfunds.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xuying-chang-elected-vice-president--research-adams-diversified-equity-fund-300639091.html

SOURCE Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.adamsfunds.com

