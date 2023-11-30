Xuzhou, Jiangsu: New intelligent power distribution grid to help distributed photovoltaic development

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, distributed photovoltaic growth in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, in order to enhance the high proportion of distributed photovoltaic grid reliability, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company to speed up the construction of new regional power systems, through the construction of the "wind and light storage and charging" integration of integrated energy substations, the promotion of distributed photovoltaic can be seen and measured, etc., to enhance the carrying capacity of the power distribution network.

In order to eliminate the impact of large-scale distributed new energy grid on the power quality and safe operation of the distribution network, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company relying on a new distribution system integrated control platform, to build a safe, economic, low-carbon "sponge" intelligent distribution network, more scientific, more intelligent to help new energy grid consumption.

Using the new distribution system integration control platform"digital sand table"simulation function, can be distributed new energy project access program digital deduction, seeking the overall optimal consumption program, at the same time, through the platform integration of distributed new energy geography, capacity, access points, power generation and other information, to enhance the new energy visualization and lean management level.

By strengthening the construction of intelligent distribution network, it can solve the problems of high local voltage and overstepping of trend voltage brought by large-scale distributed PV grid connection, and improve the reliability of power supply.

