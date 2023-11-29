Xuzhou, Jiangsu: Supporting Local Economic Development via High-Quality Power Supplies

News provided by

State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

29 Nov, 2023, 03:11 ET

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electricity plays a crucial role in promoting economic development. In recent years, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has been committed to accelerating the construction of power infrastructure, which has effectively reduced energy costs for enterprises, facilitated the transformation to cleaner energy sources, and boosted the high-quality development of the local economy.

On the construction site of a 110 kV Fengbang-Zhenfeng line in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, power supply personnel are performing line tightening operations. This line serves as the primary power supply for the Zhenfeng Substation, with a total length of 10.2 kilometers. Upon completion, it will improve the power supply capacity and quality of the development zone, meeting the increased power demands of high-tech enterprises such as those engaged in intelligent manufacturing.

Jiangsu Hangreat Machine Tool Co., Ltd. is an intelligent CNC machine tool manufacturer situated in the local development zone. It has introduced a large advanced manufacturing center covering an area of more than 100 square meters, allowing it to process high-precision large-scale equipment. Due to the surge in orders, the enterprise's power demand has been on the rise.

In order to meet these capacity expansion needs, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has established a "green channel" for industry expansion and installations, formulating differentiated power consumption plans based on the production load and specifications of each enterprise, to ensure continuous production.

In order to further reduce energy costs for enterprises and promote their energy transformation, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company is also actively supporting the construction of distributed photovoltaics on factory roofs, and provides regular assistance in conducting inspections of photovoltaic equipment. At Jiangsu Jujie Electromechanical Co., Ltd., solar photovoltaic panels with a capacity of 1.9 megawatts were installed on the 19,000-square-meter rooftop, involving a total investment of 8.1 million yuan. Once connected to the grid, it is expected to generate 2.35 million kWh of electricity annually, saving around 580,000 yuan in electricity bills.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

