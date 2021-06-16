XVERSE Completes Strategic Investment Round to Debut Metaverse NFT Marketplace

Ahead of this giant leap for XVERSE, the company has closed a $2.7 million private funding round led by top-tier VCs and visionaries of the space - Vestigium, Animoca Brands, and Genesis Block Ventures. Notable investors participating in the round also include Momentum 6, CMS and Blocore. The fresh capital will be used for protocol and product development, marketing, and talent enhancement.

Jaeyong An, CSO at XVERSE, said "We are very excited to partner up with our strategic investors. We expect great synergy in metaverse service development and scaling up the business with the strategic investors."

Charles Yang, partner at Genesis Block Ventures, said: "We share the same vision with XVERSE that NFTs can be so much more than digital art; it can unlock access to any unique physical or digital resource, including products, services, and event access. That's why we are investing in XVERSE, who have exactly the kind of know-how to achieve this vision."

Closing this strategic investment round, XVERSE will turn its focus to the launch of its first product, NFT-powered Fan Community MYPICK, in June. XVERSE will be announcing the first collaboration with Dok2 and Double K, popular rappers in South Korea, providing fans access to the collection of artists' unique avatars - all purchasable and tradable on the community-driven platform. MYPICK also enables artists and fans around the world to communicate and enjoy the fandom together via gamification and technology.

There is a lot in the pipeline to disclose on XVERSE's forthcoming developments. With the backing from like-minded blockchain VCs and private investors, XVERSE will visualize the metaverse world and make it a reality whatever you imagine it to be!

About XVERSE

XVERSE is the #1 mobile VR-AR software and metaverse blockchain corporation. Our mission is to build the most content-rich, easy-development, cost-effective, and accessible VR AR platform based on the blockchain technology.

We are an engineering team fascinated by the metaverse world introduced in Neal Stephenson's 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash. We want to be a world leader at enabling people to visualize their imaginations in the metaverse world.

