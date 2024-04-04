Xvoucher and AICPA & CIMA Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Corporate Financial Learning Subscriptions

HENDERSON, Nev., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xvoucher, a leading enterprise SaaS learning platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®. This collaboration aims to revolutionize corporate learning solutions by facilitating the reselling of AICPA & CIMA subscription learning offerings.

AICPA & CIMA are globally recognized for their high-quality educational resources, particularly in the finance and accounting domains. This new partnership is set to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of these offerings, particularly in the context of financial transformations within Fortune 1000 companies.

The subscription learning offerings from AICPA and CIMA are designed to catalyze financial skills within organizations. Financial leaders can now efficiently gain access to the resources needed to upskill their teams and stay ahead in an ever-evolving business landscape by easily procuring training subscriptions for their teams in a single transaction.

"We are thrilled about the possibilities that this partnership brings," said Kevin Brice, CEO of Xvoucher. "By partnering with AICPA & CIMA, we are helping to empower financial leaders to invest in the continuous development of their teams. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving positive change and fostering skills development and growth within the corporate learning landscape."

"Our subscription services empower financial teams with the essential skills necessary to proactively prepare for and navigate the challenges of the future," said Tom Hood of AICPA & CIMA® "Through our strategic partnership with Xvoucher, we are not only elevating our customer experience but also extending our reach into new markets. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in fulfilling our mission of delivering paramount financial and leadership industry standards and best practices."

About Xvoucher:

Xvoucher is a leading enterprise SaaS learning platform that facilitates global sales, streamlined distribution, and efficient management of digital products to support organizational tax compliance. With a proven history in professional learning, government licensure, and credentialing, Xvoucher is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of professionals worldwide.

For information, visit Xvoucher.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About AICPA & CIMA:

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 698,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students, and engaged professionals in 188 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader in public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license, the CGMA designation and specialized credentials, professional development, and thought leadership.

