Xvoucher Promotes Kristen Milner to Chief Operating Officer

Xvoucher

15 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

HENDERSONVILLE, Nev., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xvoucher, a leading enterprise SaaS learning platform, proudly announces the promotion of Kristen Milner to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. In her new position, Kristen will play a pivotal role in steering the company's operational strategies and fostering continued growth.

Kristen Milner has a distinguished history with Xvoucher, having served in key leadership roles that have contributed significantly to the company's success. Prior to her appointment as COO, Kristen excelled as the Vice President of Product and Operations, where she played a crucial role in shaping and implementing product strategies while optimizing operational efficiency. Before her VP role, Kristen held the position of Director of Product Development and Information Architecture demonstrating her commitment to driving innovation and excellence within the organization.

Kristen Milner's journey at Xvoucher reflects her dedication and passion for leveraging technology to enhance educational opportunities. Originating from a background in education, she holds a master's degree in education from Indiana University and another in technology management from The University of Virginia.

"Kristen has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication during her tenure at Xvoucher," said Kevin Brice, CEO of Xvoucher. "Her strategic vision and commitment to excellence align with our company's values. We are confident that, as Chief Operating Officer, Kristen will continue to drive innovation and contribute significantly to our continued success."

In her new role as COO, Kristen Milner will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, executing strategic initiatives, and driving organizational excellence. Her extensive background in product development, combined with her leadership skills, makes her an invaluable asset to the growth of Xvoucher and its clients and partners.

Xvoucher is a leading enterprise SaaS learning platform that facilitates global sales, streamlined distribution, and efficient management of digital products to support organizational tax compliance. With a proven history in professional learning, government licensure, and credentialing, Xvoucher is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of professionals worldwide.

