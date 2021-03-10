XvsX Sports teams up with Boost Mobile to deliver affordable wireless to underserved communities

LOS ANGELES and ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metta World Peace and his XvsX Sports app today announced a partnership with Boost Mobile to provide access to premium, affordable mobile services for XvsX users in the communities it serves. The XvsX app was designed to connect basketball players of all levels in their respective communities, providing direct access to competitive games, community creation and contests both online and on the court.

XvsX Sports and Boost Mobile have partnered to ensure basketball players at all levels have access to the XvsX app and affordable wireless services and phones. Currently at Boost Mobile retail locations across top U.S. markets, customers can pick up a new iPhone SE for just $49. In addition, Boost Mobile is offering XvsX users unlimited service and a free phone for just $40 a month.

"It's my mission to make basketball accessible to anyone — all you need is our XvsX app, a mobile phone to use it on and a desire to ball," said Metta World Peace, Founder of XvsX Sports. "Boost Mobile shares the XvsX Sports mission — to champion those who are often overlooked by the system and give them what they need to succeed," he added.

"At Boost Mobile, we're focused on partnering with individuals and organizations that can help make a real difference in the lives of our users. It's time to put more power in consumers' hands — to talk, to dream, to work, to play and to change things for the better," said Andrea Henderson, head of marketing, Boost Mobile.

XvsX Sports is a basketball social platform that helps players connect with basketball enthusiasts, basketball game hosts, players and gyms, according to their skill level and interest. Boost Mobile is sponsoring the option for top XvsX users to participate in monthly basketball showcase games with basketball legends, including Metta World Peace, Baron Davis, B-Dot, Larry Sanders, Chris Copeland, Mamadou Ndiaye, Rome Flynn, Julian Newman and Bone Collector.

Boost Mobile and XvsX users will be able to play in competitive games and contests with these pros and influencers. In addition, Boost Mobile will work with XvsX Sports to generate exclusive highlight reels and content, as well as provide unique offers and discounts.

To kick off the partnership, Boost Mobile and XvsX are launching #BoostBaller, a virtual trick shot contest that runs through March 25, 2021. Entrants will move through two rounds and finalists will be selected by Boost Mobile. The grand prize winner will be chosen by a panel of celebrity basketball judges, and will be announced on March 31, 2021. Visit boostballer.com for more details and prize opportunities.

About XvsX Sports

XvsX Sports is a basketball social connection platform that allows players to connect with basketball enthusiasts, basketball game hosts, players and gyms according to their skill level and interest. Co-founded by seasoned tech entrepreneurs, XvsX is reducing the barrier of entry for users to become a recognized, competitive athlete. For more information, please visit xvsxsports.com or follow @xvsxsports on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Tik Tok and LinkedIn .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE Boost Mobile