XXXII Economic Forum in Karpacz ( 5 - 7 September 2023)

KARPACZ, Poland, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Forum in Karpacz is the largest economic and political conference in Central and Eastern Europe, a place where influential figures in Poland, Europe, and the world have been meeting for over 30 years. Forum guests include representatives from over 60 countries with diverse interests, histories, and aspirations.

Economic Forum

In this year's XXXII edition, themed "New Values of the Old Continent – Europe on the Threshold of Change," over 5,000 participants from Europe, the USA, Asia, and Africa will take part. Among the invited guests are presidents, prime ministers, political decision-makers, city leaders, CEOs of state-owned and global companies, private entrepreneurs, representatives of non-governmental organizations, experts, and artists. This year, the Forum will host key figures from politics, economics, and social affairs. Confirmed participants include:

President of the Portuguese Space Agency - Ricardo Conde. Author and executor of Portugal's vision for space expansion;

EU Special Representative in the Sahel region - Emanuela Claudia Del Re. Involved in shaping European immigration policy. Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Advocate for increased contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria;

American bestselling author, expert in US-China relations, General Robert Spalding, holding high positions in the US Department of Defense and State, as well as in the National Security Council as Senior Director for Strategic Planning;

Writer, speaker, inspiring presenter, journalist from major US television stations - Liz Plank;

The first African American woman leading the largest US charitable organization, United Way Worldwide - Angela Williams, listed in The NonProfit Times' "Power and Influence Top 50" in 2022, and in Forbes' "Woman Over 50 Creating Social Change at Scale" in 2021;

Great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, independent human rights consultant - Siyabulela Mandela (Peace and Human Rights Activist, Republic of South Africa);

The XXXII Economic Forum will feature numerous discussions within approximately 470 substantive events, covering topics such as security, energy, and international politics. The Forum's program will also include discussions in the Health Protection Forum, Regional Forum, Business and Management Forum, and Sustainable Development Forum, following the pattern of previous years.

An integral part of the annual editions of the Economic Forum is the awards ceremony honoring outstanding figures in Europe. The Program Council will present awards in three categories: Person of the Year, Company of the Year, and Non-Governmental Organization of Central and Eastern Europe.

An important element of the Economic Forum is the annual presentation of the report by the Warsaw School of Economics. This year, the VI edition of the report will present scientific research on the state of the Polish economy and the economies of Central and Eastern European countries in 2023. The report discusses key problems and challenges facing the economies of these countries, including Poland.

The three-day event in Karpacz will also include a rich cultural and recreational program, held each day after the conference, featuring concerts, film screenings, author meetings, and presentations of the region's tourist attractions.

The series of author meetings and expert discussions also promises to be exceptionally interesting, with participation from Prof. Jan Kreft ("Missionaries' Power. The Rise and Fall of Secular Religion in Silicon Valley"), Prof. Grzegorz Kołodko ("War and Peace"), Prof. Michał Lubina ("Bear in the Dragon's Embrace. How Russia Became China's Younger Brother"), Prof. Marcin Solarz ("Geopolitical Atlas of Poland"), Dr. Bartłomiej Radziejewski ("Poland between Greatness and Decline"), and Marek Budzisz ("Poland's Strategic Solitude").

The organizer of the Economic Forum is the Foundation of East European Studies: https://www.forum-ekonomiczne.pl/

CONTACT: Oleg Khvatov [email protected] +48 532 693 178

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191594/32nd_Economic_Forum.jpg

SOURCE Foundation Institute for Eastern Studies